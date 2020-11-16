Kerry P. Griffin

Paradis - Kerry P. Griffin, 55, a native of Paradis, LA and a resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA. A Rosary service will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa L. Griffin; daughter, Whitney Fonseca (Brad); grandchildren, Rylie Wolford and Cheyenne Wolford and brothers, Harry Griffin Jr. (Tina) and Bryan Griffin (Sally).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Naomi L. Griffin.

Kerry enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved being with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



