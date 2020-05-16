|
Keven Paul Dupre', age 46, beloved son, brother, nephew and uncle passed away on Friday, May 15, in Baton Rouge, La. He was born on Jan. 14, 1974, in Thibodaux, where he grew up and lived until moving to Thibaut Manor in Assumption, La.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilson and Dolores Andras.
He is survived by his beloved parents, Joseph and Sheila Dupre'; brother, Kirk Dupre' and wife Keri Dupre'; sister, Kayla Dupre' Couch and husband Aaron Couch; nephews, Devin, Riley, and Austin; niece, Josie; aunt, Vanessa Andras and partner J.J. Moncivaiz; and grandparents, Mayonce and Mercedese Dupre'.
Keven enjoyed piggy-back rides, joyriding and he loved his cheese, Funyuns and Coke. He was happiest celebrating at family gatherings.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Thibaut Manor and Assumption ARC for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Keven. He loved work and living there.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Wednesday, May 20, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Thibodaux Funeral Home commencing at 12 noon, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020