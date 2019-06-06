Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Joseph King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin Joseph King Obituary
Kevin Joseph King "Scrubby Nubby," 55, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:55 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters Kishchelle C. Haywood (Curtis), Dewanda Morris (Will), Cheryl and Marquette and Laquinita Mason, six grandchildren, mother Barbara Waller King (Roosevelt Nevers Jr.), brothers Rodney, Taaka (Tyshanell) and Kerry (Bethany) King and sisters Sharon K. Davis (Nero) and Roneka Jackson (Jamal).

He was preceded in death by his grandchild, father Junius King, brothers Ronald, Micheal and Mitchell King, paternal grandparents Willie Sr. "Bud" and Louise "Lulu" King, maternal grandparents James and Ethel Waller and nephew Dontrell D. Waller.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now