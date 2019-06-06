|
Kevin Joseph King "Scrubby Nubby," 55, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:55 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters Kishchelle C. Haywood (Curtis), Dewanda Morris (Will), Cheryl and Marquette and Laquinita Mason, six grandchildren, mother Barbara Waller King (Roosevelt Nevers Jr.), brothers Rodney, Taaka (Tyshanell) and Kerry (Bethany) King and sisters Sharon K. Davis (Nero) and Roneka Jackson (Jamal).
He was preceded in death by his grandchild, father Junius King, brothers Ronald, Micheal and Mitchell King, paternal grandparents Willie Sr. "Bud" and Louise "Lulu" King, maternal grandparents James and Ethel Waller and nephew Dontrell D. Waller.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 6 to June 7, 2019