Kevin Joseph Portier, 41, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away on March 23, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 2 p.m. until the religious service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray.
He is survived by his parents, Wilson "Joey" and Debbie Miguez Portier; brother, Michael Portier (Opal); nephew, Jacque Portier; niece, Carly Portier; uncle, Lionel Boudreaux; aunts, Ellen Gail Labit, Jane Guidry, and Ursula Boudreaux; and cousins, Trudy Babin (Tommy), Theresa Verdin (Ryan), David Labit (Anna), Danny Labit, Cyrus Guidry (Alice), Tracy Cormier (Louis), Byron Guidry (Stephanie), Bret Boudreaux (Kelly), Amy Roth (Steven), and Shelly Chauvin.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilson Portier Sr. and Annette Cadiere Portier; maternal grandparents, Obey Charles Miguez and Florence Romero Miguez; uncles, Aubry Guidry, Milfred Chauvin, and Joseph Labit; aunt, Joyce Chauvin; and cousins, Darrell Labit and Kerry Guidry.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019