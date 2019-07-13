|
Kevin Jude Wiemann Jr., 48, a native of Houma and resident of Scott, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
A visitation in his honor will be observed from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Gracie; son, Kevin III; and their mother Anita Boquet; son Kaden; stepdaughter Randi; and their mother Nicole Duhon; father, Kevin Wiemann Sr.; mother, Mona Duplantis Wiemann; sisters, Jennifer and husband, Kent Bonvillain, Elizabeth and husband, Michael Newman, and Madeline Wiemann; godchildren, Christopher Bonvillain, Caroline Newman and Katie Fletcher; nieces, Katherine Bonvillain, Emily Newman and Violet St. Martin; nephews, John Bonvillain and William Newman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Wiemann Jr. and Mickie O. Wiemann; and maternal grandparents, Wilbert Duplantis Sr. and Adele F. Duplantis.
Kevin was a loving father, son, brother and friend who had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was happiest spending time with his children and those he loved. He will be greatly missed and our lives will never be the same without him.
In lieu of flowers, donations to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or Vandebilt Catholic High School's HOPE Program are appreciated.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 13 to July 15, 2019