Khayree Ameer Darton, 39, a native of Los Angeles, California and a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at New St. Matthews Baptist Church, 1966 La. 311 in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Mary McGuire Boyd and Khalid (Walter) Darton; sister, Myjah Boyd; maternal grandmother, Leola McGuire; and paternal grandparents, Walter Darton Sr. and Samirah Sameed.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eugene McGuire Sr.; uncles, Eugene Jr. and Floyd McGuire; aunt, Ruby McGuire Byrd; cousin, Gene McGuire; maternal great-grandparents, William Sr. and Carrie Hite Westbrook; and paternal great-grandparents, Gus and Alice Chappell.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 21, 2019