Khristian Marie Prestenbach Rahm passed away at 28 years old on May 20, 2019. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux.

Khristian is survived by her husband, Jacob Rahm; son, Owen Rahm; daughter, Ellie Grace Rahm; parents, Clyde and Pamela Prestenbach; mother and father-in-law, Jeanne and Lloyd Landry III; siblings, Urban and Emmett Prestenbach, Kimberly Prestenbach Rister (Jamie), Casey Ledet Lirette, and Sharon Smith (Percy); brothers-in-law, Chris Gravois (Melanie), and Michael Rahm (Heather); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Emmett Paul Prestenbach; and grandmother, Doris Nettleton Prestenbach.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 27 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 24 to May 25, 2019
