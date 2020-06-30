Kim James Ledet
1960 - 2020
Kim James Ledet, 60, died at 11:07 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born on May 1, 1960, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Kim is survived by daughters, Jolie Ledet Legendre (Ladd), Jessica Ledet; son, Jory Ledet (Heather); grandchildren, Landon Legendre, Jaxon Ledet, Lillian Ledet, and Caroline Green; and sister, Barbara Ledet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brenton and Norma Loupe Ledet; brother, Brent Ledet; and sister, Dawn Ledet.

He loved to hunt, fish, ride his motorcycle and spend time with his family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Troop C Grant a Wish organization.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
