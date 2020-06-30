Kim James Ledet, 60, died at 11:07 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born on May 1, 1960, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.



Kim is survived by daughters, Jolie Ledet Legendre (Ladd), Jessica Ledet; son, Jory Ledet (Heather); grandchildren, Landon Legendre, Jaxon Ledet, Lillian Ledet, and Caroline Green; and sister, Barbara Ledet.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Brenton and Norma Loupe Ledet; brother, Brent Ledet; and sister, Dawn Ledet.



He loved to hunt, fish, ride his motorcycle and spend time with his family.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Troop C Grant a Wish organization.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



