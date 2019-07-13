Home

Kim Paul Wunstell, 31, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until service time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
Kim is survived by his fiancée, Eugenie Tobin; mother, Donna Wunstell (fiancée, Cornell Brown); siblings, Sadaka Verdin (Tony), Gracion Wunstell and Zedd Wunstell (fiancée: Hannah Felarise); maternal grandparents, MaryAnne Hebert and Jackie Toups; and 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kim Paul Wunstell Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Johnny and Velma Wunstell.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 13 to July 15, 2019
