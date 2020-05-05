Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Church Cemetery
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Kirby "Abdula" Bradford departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 62, a native and resident of Paincourtville.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, at Pilgrim Church Cemetery in Paincourtville.

Kirby is survived by his son, Kirby Fair (Anika); brothers, Wilbert, Sr., Jerrel (Elouise) and Ronald (Sharon) Bradford; sisters, Carolyn Chevies (Van), Simone Myles, Sylvia Bradford and Kathy Scott; aunt, Eliza Carter; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Louberda Bradford Sr.; seven brothers; and one sister.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 5 to May 6, 2020
