Kirby Joseph Bonnette Jr., 86, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, March 9, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.



Kirby is survived by his daughter, Josephine Cassou and partner, Weez Clement; brothers, Romeo Bonnette and Errol Bonnette; and grandchildren, Sam Cassou, Helen Tedesco, Steve Griffin III, and Matthew Griffin.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Lirette Bonnette; daughter, Laurel Bonnette; parents, Kirby Bonnette Sr. and Neta Saucier Bonnette; stepson, Steve Griffin Jr.; brothers, L. A. Bonnette and Lou Bonnette; and sisters, Ramona Bonnette and Juliet Bonnette.



Kirby is a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed history and had a love of genealogy. He also had a love of music and actively played many instruments. He was skilled with the trumpet, trombone, and French horn and loved to play musical compositions with them. He also shared his love of music at his band shop, the Bandwagon Music Store.



His love of music, friends and family will live on in all he met. He will never be forgotten and always remembered and loved.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019