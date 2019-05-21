Kirby "Bud" Pierre Courteaux Jr., age 53, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was a native and resident of Montegut.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Bud's Life beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Chauvin Funeral Home and beginning at 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25. Burial will be held in Dugas Cemetery.



Bud is survived by his sisters, Rebecca H. Aronson and husband, Ron, Loretta C. Dupre and husband, Jeffrey, and Marsha A. Courteaux and husband, Paul Pitre; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby Pierre, Sr. and Rita Mae Deion Courteaux.



Bud was a lifelong member of the Montegut Lions Club where he served as past president, cabinet treasurer and zone chairman for Lions Club District 8S, Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children Foundation, Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, Montegut Children's Carnival Club, Krewe de Bonne Terre Carnival Club, the Krewe of Mardi Gras and Ducks unlimited. He was a past member of the Little Caillou Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed working at the Montegut bingo hall, going to Gene's and cooking for family and friends. He was a heavy equipment operator/instructor for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development with over 23 years of service.



Bud was a happy-go-lucky guy and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children Foundation and Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation in his name.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019