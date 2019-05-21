Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirby Courteaux Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirby Pierre Courteaux Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kirby Pierre Courteaux Jr. Obituary
Kirby "Bud" Pierre Courteaux Jr., age 53, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was a native and resident of Montegut.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Bud's Life beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Chauvin Funeral Home and beginning at 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25. Burial will be held in Dugas Cemetery.

Bud is survived by his sisters, Rebecca H. Aronson and husband, Ron, Loretta C. Dupre and husband, Jeffrey, and Marsha A. Courteaux and husband, Paul Pitre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby Pierre, Sr. and Rita Mae Deion Courteaux.

Bud was a lifelong member of the Montegut Lions Club where he served as past president, cabinet treasurer and zone chairman for Lions Club District 8S, Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children Foundation, Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, Montegut Children's Carnival Club, Krewe de Bonne Terre Carnival Club, the Krewe of Mardi Gras and Ducks unlimited. He was a past member of the Little Caillou Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed working at the Montegut bingo hall, going to Gene's and cooking for family and friends. He was a heavy equipment operator/instructor for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development with over 23 years of service.

Bud was a happy-go-lucky guy and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children Foundation and Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation in his name.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now