Kirk Anthony Mitchell
Kirk Anthony Mitchell departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Houma, LA. He was 62 and a native and resident of Houma, LA. Graveside service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Southdown Cemetery in Houma, LA. Survived by his wife, Pamela G. Mitchell; 1 sons, Andre' Bentley; 1 daughter, Krista Mitchell; 1 brother, Marvin Mitchell (Michelle); 1 sister, Angie Parker; 1 aunt, Emmie Daigs; 3 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Earl Mitchell; 1 brother, Carlos Mitchell; 1 sister, Cheryll Calloway. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
