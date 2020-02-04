|
Kirk D. St. Pierre, 68, a native of Cut Off and resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Kirk is survived by his fiancé, Lela C. Langston; daughters, Angels S. (Tad) Loupe, Sarah S. (R.J.) Gisclair and Rebecca St. Pierre; and grandchildren, Carly A. Loupe, Drake R. Gisclair, Madison A. Gisclair and Amarie E. Adams.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Savoie St. Pierre; daughter, Amaris Andrea St. Pierre; and parents, John "T-Boy" and Theresa Collins St. Pierre.
Kirk was a businessman and developer. He was an avid fisherman and traveler.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020