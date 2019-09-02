|
|
Kirk Douglas "KD" Robinson, 33, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:41 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, at Howard Third Zion Travelers Church, 363 Bayou Dularge Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.
He is survived by his children, Kirk, Davonte, Ka'myrin, and Khari Coleman; father, Marcus Williams; brothers, Robert, Cornell, Fornell, Dirrick, and Roland Robinson; and sisters, Tammy R. Twiggs, Nicole, Keisha and Domonic Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Singleton Robinson; paternal grandparents, Louis Sr. and Rachel W. Williams; and maternal grandparents, Isiah and Mary D. Singleton.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019