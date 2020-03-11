|
|
Kirk Patrick Cheramie, known to many as "Captain Kirk," passed away after a brief illness on March 9, 2020 at the age of 64.
Kirk's pride and joy in life was his only child, Maïté, who now mourns the loss of her father along with her husband, Brent Adams, their newborn baby girl, Chloé Josephine and Kirk's ex-wife, Martine Colin.
He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Susan Terrebonne (wife of Glen), Connie Daigle (wife of Jeff), Peter Cheramie (husband of Beth), Teresa Crosby (wife of Sonny), Annette Weaver (wife of Richie), Gabriel Cheramie and Michael Cheramie (husband of Tarina).
Kirk is also survived by his aunt, Elaine Simon (wife of Dr. William Simon); godfather and uncle, Jay Cochennic (husband of Doris); and his godmother, Rosalie Coleman.
Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dianna Cheramie; his maternal grandparents, Joffery and Kate Cochennic; and his paternal grandparents, Rudolph and Augustine Cheramie.
A devoted Democrat, Kirk received his bachelor and master's degrees from the University of New Orleans in political science. He was active in many elections, ran for Lafourche Parish President, was a member of the Democratic Executive Committee for Louisiana and was very proud to be a voting delegate for the National Democratic Convention.
Kirk was also a tribal member and active in the Houma Indian organization. Captain Kirk truly enjoyed his time on the air for the KLRZ talk show, "Talk on the Bayou." Kirk lived life passionately. He loved his family, friends, music and travel. He always had a song on his lips and love in his big heart. He attended 461 music concerts in his lifetime. Many who knew Kirk well would recognize his spirit in the lyrics, "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one."
A celebration of Kirk's lifelong love of music will be held during his wake on March 15 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Falgout's Funeral Home in Galliano. Visitation will resume on March 16 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow, from 9 to 11 a.m., with Holy Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will take place immediately afterward at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Galliano.
Memorial donations can be made in his honor to the Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation. Information can be found online at suppportbtnep.org/donations.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020