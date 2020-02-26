Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Kirsten Danae (Krohn) St. Pierre

Kirsten Danae (Krohn) St. Pierre Obituary
Kirsten Danae Krohn St. Pierre, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24 at the age of 29, and surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray, from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life at noon.

She is survived by her husband, Jeremy St. Pierre; her daughter Presley Grace; mother Jean DeRoche; father Rock Krohn (Mary); sisters Angelle Tompkins (Michael) and Andree Alleman (Ben); father-in-law Edward St. Pierre Jr.; sister-in-law Amanda St. Pierre; uncles Danny "Deitz" DeRoche (Emily), Thomas Krohn and J.B. Krohn; aunts Suzy Delaune (Clint) and Melissa Hall (Mike); maternal grandmother Georgie DeRoche; paternal grandparents Gail and Richie Krohn Sr.; and four nieces, one nephew, and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Daniel DeRoche Sr.; maternal great-grandparents Wilson Sr. and Bella DeRoche and George and Minnie Detwiler; paternal great-grandparents Frank and Thelma Krohn; and her mother-in-law Connie St. Pierre.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
