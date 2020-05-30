Kobi A. Simoneaux, 18, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020.



A visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Sunday, May 31, from 5 p.m. until 8 pm and on Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., with a Firefighter's procession following to Sacred Heart. Funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off at 10 a.m., with cremation to follow.



Kobi is survived by his parents, Mark and Consuelo "Coonie" Simoneaux; brother Gregory "Grego" Simoneaux; sisters, Shaney McMellon (Kane), Jamey Simoneaux, and Chelsea Crosby; grandparents, Wayne "Hoop" and Myra St. Pierre, and Kate Crosby; great-grandparents, Wilbert and Joyce Toups, and Dorothy Gisclair; uncles, Willie St. Pierre Sr. (Elisabeth), Wayne St. Pierre Jr. (Megan), and John Simoneaux (Donna); and aunts, Beth Smith (Tyrus), Karen Collins (Ray), Kim Guidry (Troy), Teresa Simoneaux, and Ann Duet (David).



He is preceded in death by his father, Jai Crosby; grandparents, James and Joyce Simoneaux, and Hubert "Chopper" Crosby; great-grandparents, Linda Helmer Dardar, and Steven St. Pierre Sr.; and uncle, Thomas Simoneaux.



Kobi was a volunteer firefighter and loved to fish, hunt, and umpire baseball. He had a huge heart and was always smiling and loved helping people.



Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.



