Kobi A. Simoneaux
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kobi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kobi A. Simoneaux, 18, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Sunday, May 31, from 5 p.m. until 8 pm and on Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., with a Firefighter's procession following to Sacred Heart. Funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off at 10 a.m., with cremation to follow.

Kobi is survived by his parents, Mark and Consuelo "Coonie" Simoneaux; brother Gregory "Grego" Simoneaux; sisters, Shaney McMellon (Kane), Jamey Simoneaux, and Chelsea Crosby; grandparents, Wayne "Hoop" and Myra St. Pierre, and Kate Crosby; great-grandparents, Wilbert and Joyce Toups, and Dorothy Gisclair; uncles, Willie St. Pierre Sr. (Elisabeth), Wayne St. Pierre Jr. (Megan), and John Simoneaux (Donna); and aunts, Beth Smith (Tyrus), Karen Collins (Ray), Kim Guidry (Troy), Teresa Simoneaux, and Ann Duet (David).

He is preceded in death by his father, Jai Crosby; grandparents, James and Joyce Simoneaux, and Hubert "Chopper" Crosby; great-grandparents, Linda Helmer Dardar, and Steven St. Pierre Sr.; and uncle, Thomas Simoneaux.

Kobi was a volunteer firefighter and loved to fish, hunt, and umpire baseball. He had a huge heart and was always smiling and loved helping people.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Visitation
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved