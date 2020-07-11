Kristian Paul Babin, age 45, of Naples, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1975, in Houma.



He was a United States Navy veteran where he served as a Combat Hospital Corpsman. He gave his heart to Jesus over 30 years ago. In his younger years, he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and he played football for B.F. Terry High School in Richmond, Texas.



Kristian, born and bred Cajun, loved cooking Cajun food, fishing, hunting, and playing with his beloved service dog, Fritzy Belle. He loved the New Orleans Saints.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lindy Broxson Babin; and one brother, Jacob Loren Babin.



Survivors include his father and stepmother, Ronnie and Karry Babin of Naples, Texas; mother, Ronda Carroll of Springtown, Texas; one brother, Joshua Babin of Fort Worth, Texas; two stepbrothers and one step-sister-in-law, Chris and Liz Winborn of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania; and Cody Cooksey of Richmond, Texas; four beautiful nieces, Jaylen, Taylor, Emma, and Hailey; one nephew, Micah; and numerous other relatives and friends.



His family and friends will miss him dearly.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Cremation arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home, Naples, Texas.



