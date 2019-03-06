|
|
Kurt Houston Duthu, 55, of Nacogdoches, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, after a brief illness diagnosed as Acute Monocytic Leukemia. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Fredonia Hill Baptist Church Worship Center, with Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m.
Kurt was born on November 11, 1963, in Houma, to Houston and Shirley Duthu and he was raised "down the bayou" in Dulac.
Kurt is survived by his loving wife, Cathy; and his loving mother. He is also survived by brothers, Tim (Tina) Duthu, Ted (Lydia) Duthu, and Chris (Gail) Duthu; and sister, Vera (Frankie) Duplantis; and his special friend, Claude "Gatorman" Reno.
He was preceded in death by his father; and godchild, Dana Duthu.
Kurt met Cathy in 1984, in Port Arthur, Texas. They later reunited in 2010, when Kurt moved to Nacogdoches, Texas. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a member of Fredonia Hill Baptist Church, loved the Lord, and was always ready to give testimony to the Lord's goodness and his blessings in his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Mission Fund at Fredonia Hill, 1711 South Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75964, in Kurt's memory.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019