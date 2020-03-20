Home

Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Kyle Austin Monot

Kyle Austin Monot Obituary
Kyle Austin Monot, 17, a native of Boutte and a resident of Des Allemands, La., passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Private visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport.

He is survived by his parents, Loni Ann Clulee and Ramsey Bascle, Dennis Monot Sr. and Falyn Estay; brother, Lance Monot; maternal grandmother, Janice Clulee; paternal grandparents, Carmenlet Matherne and Dennis Monot Sr.; uncles, Bryce and Brad Clulee; aunt, Jessica Waldrop; and godchild, Mila Clulee and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lionel Clulee.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Mar. 20, 2020
