Kyle Austin Monot, 17, a native of Boutte and a resident of Des Allemands, La., passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Private visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport.
He is survived by his parents, Loni Ann Clulee and Ramsey Bascle, Dennis Monot Sr. and Falyn Estay; brother, Lance Monot; maternal grandmother, Janice Clulee; paternal grandparents, Carmenlet Matherne and Dennis Monot Sr.; uncles, Bryce and Brad Clulee; aunt, Jessica Waldrop; and godchild, Mila Clulee and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lionel Clulee.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Mar. 20, 2020