Kyle J. Clement, 53, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 18th, 2020. We mourn our loss with peaceful knowledge that God has welcomed him into His eternal kingdom. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, La.



A memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, La. From 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A religious service will take place at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.



He is survived by his mother, Della N. Clement; sisters, Bonnie Naquin (Tim), Denise Williamson (Michael); daughter, Kyla Kyle; grandchild, Kinsley Kyle; niece, Ashley Thibodaux; nephew, Drew Williamson; great niece, Miah Thibodaux and great nephew, Kolbi Thibodaux.



He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel J. Clement.



He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his love will still live on in everyone's hearts.



In lieu of flowers, donations to any charity in Kyle's name would be appreciated.



Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.



