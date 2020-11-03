Kyle P. Pelt

Cut Off - Kyle P. Pelt, 57, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home, Cut Off, LA. Religious services will be celebrated at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

He is survived by his sisters, Myra Pelt Fasico (Joseph Jr.) and Marla Pelt Elliott (Al); fiancé, Denise Ferrara. He is also survived by his nephew, Hunter Elliott; niece, Courtney Anderson (Sara Brignac) and their child Carter.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lois Mayet Pelt; father, Gerald Reed Pelt; brother, Kory Pelt and grandparents, Etienne "Bob" Mayet and Melza Cheramie Mayet and Sam Washington Pelt and Zula Reed Pelt.

Kyle was a Lafourche Parish teacher for 33 years and coached basketball and football for 32 years at Larose Cut Off. He made a difference in many students and teachers lives as he was a strong role model, mentor, friend and co-worker. He lived life to the fullest with his fun loving personality and wit. Kyle was a wonderful son, grandson and brother as through his kindness and compassion he was a caregiver for his parents, grandmother and brother. His family and the community will miss Kyle and his memory will live on through his legacy at LCOMS. Rest easy Peltster.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to LCOMS Athletics-Kyle Pelt Memorial, 13356 West Main Street, Larose, LA 70373.

Sunrise: July 6, 1963

Sunset: October 27, 2020

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is on charge of arrangements.



