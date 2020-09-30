Kyogee James Edwards

Crooked Creek - Kyogee James Edwards, 67, a native of Crooked Creek, FL and resident of Golden Meadow, LA passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Golden Meadow beginning at 11:00 am.

Mr. Kyogee is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherry St. Pierre Edwards; daughter, Kaleka Edwards Rogers; son-in-law, Drake Rogers Sr.; grandson, Drake "DJ" Rogers Jr. and companion Lachelle Darville; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Rogers; great granddaughter, Lux Rogers; father, Thomas "Buddy" Edwards; sister, Susie Sanders; brothers, Jeff Sowell, Nikki Edwards, and Paul Sanders; sister-in-laws, Charlotte Lee and Kathy Collins; brother-in-laws, Lonnie Rivers and Farrell Collins, Sr.; nephews, Jay Edwards, Hud Lee, Farrell Collins, Jr., and Keegan Collins; niece, Holly Foreman and his little friend, McKinley Borne.

Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his mother, Hessie Sundie; mother-in-law, Elma Crosby Toups; brother, Robert Edwards; and brother-in-law; Hudson Lee Sr.

His family would like to thank the staff of Mary Bird Perkins and St. Joseph Hospice.

Forever taken by the almighty Sky, may the legacy of Kyogee James Edwards live on forever like the immortal Sea. With a spirit so wild and true, he celebrated life with his family and his beer, and through his passions, his dog peanut, fishing, and art, he left his unforgettable mark. As a man of nature, he planted his seeds in his thriving gardens and in our hearts, all the way from the Florida beaches to the Louisiana bayous. In the transcendent words of Robert Frost, "nothing gold can stay," but may we always remember him through his allusive sculptures and his favorite songs, until our grand reunion, with him, above the sublime Sky.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.



