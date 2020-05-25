|
Kyrianna "Kyri" Harris departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was 18, a native of St. James and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Kyri was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in St. James, LA.
She is survived by her father, Kaleeah Harris (Ashley); mother, Dawn Allen; maternal grandmother, Luverda Allen; paternal grandparents, Herbert and Clara Harris; brother, Kyren Harris; sisters, Courtney and Courtlynn Allen; 3 nieces, Jamia, Chyna and Jermani Ealem; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and paternal grandfather, Willie Diggs, Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 25 to May 26, 2020