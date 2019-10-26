|
|
Lacy Clay Darby, born in Houston, TX on Dec. 21, 1938, to Lacy B. Darby and Marion Frances Lords Darby, peacefully passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 80 years old.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Katherine Darby of 59 years; and two children, Marion and Denise Darby.
Clay is also survived by six grandchildren, Kymberly, Katherine, Amber, Emily, Devin, and David; three siblings, Gail, Delaine and Carol; and numerous other family members.
Clay proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the oilfield after almost 50 years. He was an avid Gilmer Buckeye Football fan and rarely ever missed a game. When Clay was not at a Gilmer Football game, he loved to spend time with his family, fish or watch sports with his son.
He was known to be a humorous, witty man, a story-teller and was loved by so many. He cherished his family, his friendships and spread love throughout. He will be greatly missed.
Details for Clay's memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019