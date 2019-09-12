Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for LaKeishawn Monique Bolden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaKeishawn Monique Bolden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaKeishawn Monique Bolden Obituary
LaKeishawn Monique Bolden, 31, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 183 Smith Lane in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Jakiren and Javarion Bolden; daughter, Ja'mya Bolden; parents, Nicole B. Theriot, Gregory Smith and Arthur Howard Sr.; maternal grandparents, Jeff Jr. and Elnora Bolden; brothers, Ketrelle Bolden Sr., Arthur Howard Jr. and Yuself Vincent; and sisters, Alexus and Tyanna Branch, Danielle Williams, Savonte Howard and Crystal Calloway.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Bessie Smith; paternal great-grandparents, Jeff Sr. and Effie Bolden; and maternal great-grandparents, Freddie Sr. and Martha Brown.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaKeishawn Monique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now