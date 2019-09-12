|
LaKeishawn Monique Bolden, 31, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 183 Smith Lane in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Jakiren and Javarion Bolden; daughter, Ja'mya Bolden; parents, Nicole B. Theriot, Gregory Smith and Arthur Howard Sr.; maternal grandparents, Jeff Jr. and Elnora Bolden; brothers, Ketrelle Bolden Sr., Arthur Howard Jr. and Yuself Vincent; and sisters, Alexus and Tyanna Branch, Danielle Williams, Savonte Howard and Crystal Calloway.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Bessie Smith; paternal great-grandparents, Jeff Sr. and Effie Bolden; and maternal great-grandparents, Freddie Sr. and Martha Brown.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019