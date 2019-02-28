|
Lamark "Michael" Wallis, 51, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:10 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Marine Corps League, 206 St. Pius Street in Houma.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer White, Dejanay Wallis and Renata W. Bergeron; three grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Wallis; sisters, Tiffany Stokes (Dion) and April Wallis; paternal grandfather, Aldophus Wallis; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin, Sr. and Mary Ann Williams-Wallis; brother, Alvin J. Wallis Jr.; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Doris Wolfe; and maternal grandparents, Harrison and Florence Patterson.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019