Lameka Nickell Price Davis

Kenner - Lameka Nickell Price Davis, 37, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Kenner, LA, passed away peacefully at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Raceland, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Tyrone Davis; children, Kyvaungh Major and Kayden Price; stepdaughter, Tishanae Davis; parents, Wendell Spears and Adweena Price; stepfather, John Pollard; brother, Truvon Price; sisters, Latisha and Bliss Price, Alexa Johnson, Marquia Ned (Arsenio); paternal grandparents, Henry and Georgia Ann Spears; godfather, Herman Lee Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jonea Price; maternal grandparents, Willie and Lovenia Murray Price; and godmother, Diane D. Folse.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store