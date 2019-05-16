Home

Lanard LaFronce Danos

Lanard LaFronce Danos Obituary
Lanard LaFronce "Zroe" Danos, 26, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery

He is survived by his son, Kaycen Danos; parents Reginald L. Matthews (Lauren) and Charlene Danos; brothers Cerwin and Savon Danos; sisters Khadijah Blake (Byron), Marion Danos and Elonah Garner (Robert); paternal grandparents Robindel M. Jenkins (Gregory); and paternal great-grandmother Myrtle Chatman.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Reginald Chatman; maternal grandparents Edith and Roy Danos and paternal great-grandparents, Johnny Chatman Sr., Robert Jr. and Sarah Matthews.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019
