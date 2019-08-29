|
Langer "Lamuel-Pops" James, 83, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday Aug. 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 31 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in New St. Matthews Cemetery.
Langer is survived by his son, Michael Marshall of Houma; daughters Matesa Marshall and Savalia Williams of Houma; Lawania Marshall, Darlene Dorsey, Shelia, and Felicia of New Orleans; Sharon James, and Ann Marshall of California; and sister Marget James of Houma.
He was preceded in death by his loving companion, Hilda Marshall and parents Samuel and Pearl Turner James.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019