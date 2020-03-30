Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Laraine Schiavo Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laraine Schiavo Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laraine Schiavo Stone Obituary
Laraine Schiavo Stone, 73, resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 4:59 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

A private service will be held in her honor at Samart Funeral Home in West Park. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma.

She is survived by her daughter Brandi Stone and her fiancé Michelle Theriot; daughter, Michele Stone and her fiancé, Sara Daigle; sister, Linda Walker; and brother, Lawrence Matthew Schiavo.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel Stone; mother, Beulah Belanger Schiavo; and grandmother, Ida Rhodes Belanger.

Laraine loved spending time with her family. She loved being outside and was an avid gardener. She had a special love for her cats and she loved flamingos.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -