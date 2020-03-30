|
Laraine Schiavo Stone, 73, resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 4:59 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
A private service will be held in her honor at Samart Funeral Home in West Park. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma.
She is survived by her daughter Brandi Stone and her fiancé Michelle Theriot; daughter, Michele Stone and her fiancé, Sara Daigle; sister, Linda Walker; and brother, Lawrence Matthew Schiavo.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel Stone; mother, Beulah Belanger Schiavo; and grandmother, Ida Rhodes Belanger.
Laraine loved spending time with her family. She loved being outside and was an avid gardener. She had a special love for her cats and she loved flamingos.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020