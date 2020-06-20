Larraine Allen Davis, 59, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Larose, La., passed away peacefully at 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 13841 E. Main St. in Larose. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her husband, Johnell Davis Sr.; son, Justin Davis Sr.; daughters, Denise and Heather Davis; eight grandchildren; brothers, Darren Allen (Darlene), Joseph Allen (Gelene), Donald, Larry and Harvey Allen Jr. (Kizzy); and sisters, Sheila Mccaskil and Joann Thomas.



She was preceded in death by her children, Cassandra, Johnell Jr., Carrie, Larraine, Carla, Elizabeth and Jestin; parents, Harvey Sr. and Irene Nelson Allen; brother, Ronald Allen; sisters, Virginia Allen and Cynthia Caine; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Jane Allen; and maternal grandparents, Eddie Nelson.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



