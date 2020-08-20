Larry Gene Jackson, 69, a resident of Thibodaux, La., and native of Lafourche Parish, passed away peacefully at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Funeral services are private but will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Inc. Facebook Page at 1:30 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 22. Larry will be laid to rest in the Louisiana National Cemetery.



Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge.



Memories of Larry will forever remain in the hearts of his companion of 40 years, Geraldine Williams; his children, Stacy King of Raceland, La., Dwanda Jackson Lee ( Roy Lee) of Fontana, Calif., Shaneaka Jackson (Sammie Jackson) and Larry Blackage; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Betty Jackson Keller and Calvin Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Larry was preceded in death by his: father, Clarence Jackson; mother, Charlotte Jackson; sisters, Geraldine Jackson, Clara Jackson; brothers, Morris Jackson and Floyd Jackson; and two great-grandchildren, Charlote Brown and Caleb Brown.



Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store