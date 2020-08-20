1/1
Larry Gene Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Gene Jackson, 69, a resident of Thibodaux, La., and native of Lafourche Parish, passed away peacefully at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Funeral services are private but will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Inc. Facebook Page at 1:30 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 22. Larry will be laid to rest in the Louisiana National Cemetery.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge.

Memories of Larry will forever remain in the hearts of his companion of 40 years, Geraldine Williams; his children, Stacy King of Raceland, La., Dwanda Jackson Lee ( Roy Lee) of Fontana, Calif., Shaneaka Jackson (Sammie Jackson) and Larry Blackage; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Betty Jackson Keller and Calvin Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his: father, Clarence Jackson; mother, Charlotte Jackson; sisters, Geraldine Jackson, Clara Jackson; brothers, Morris Jackson and Floyd Jackson; and two great-grandchildren, Charlote Brown and Caleb Brown.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Funeral services are private but will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Inc. Facebook Page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved