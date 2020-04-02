|
Larry "Bo'Dilly" Hite, age 61 a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on March 27, 2020.
Larry is survived by his brothers, Marvin (Sharon), Louis and Lionel Hite; sisters, Claudette (Freddie) Lyons, Gracestine (Wilfred) Nells, and Christine (David) Reed; and numerous relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Elisha and Florence Myles Hite.
Due to government regulations, no public service will be conducted at this time.
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020