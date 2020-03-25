Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Larry Hubbard Obituary
Larry Hubbard departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence in Thibodaux. He was 52, a native of Napoleonville.

Private funeral services at 12 noon on Friday, March 27, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux.

Larry is survived by his companion, Betty Richardson; daughter, Lakia (Jamaal) Harry; stepdaughter, Bianca Richardson; stepson, Michael Richardson; brother, Daniel Hubbard Jr.; sister, Mary Johnson; granddaughter, Amira Robertson; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ophelia Hubbard; brother, Andrew Hubbard; and stepbrother, Evester Stewart Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
