Larry Hubbard departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence in Thibodaux. He was 52, a native of Napoleonville.
Private funeral services at 12 noon on Friday, March 27, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux.
Larry is survived by his companion, Betty Richardson; daughter, Lakia (Jamaal) Harry; stepdaughter, Bianca Richardson; stepson, Michael Richardson; brother, Daniel Hubbard Jr.; sister, Mary Johnson; granddaughter, Amira Robertson; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ophelia Hubbard; brother, Andrew Hubbard; and stepbrother, Evester Stewart Sr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020