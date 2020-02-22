Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Larry J. Boudreaux


1952 - 2020
Larry J. Boudreaux Obituary
Larry J. "Cowboy" Boudreaux, 67, a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held in his honor from 1 p.m. until the memorial services at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marilyn Boudreaux; daughters Kimberly "Kim" Boudreaux (Chad Knobloch) and Brandi Boudreaux (Charles "Beau" Nelson); grandchildren Jace Wempren, Greg "Bubba" Wempren, Holden Wempren, Cameron Boudreaux and Christopher Nelson; brother Allan Boudreaux Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan Boudreaux, Sr. and Estella Boudreaux, and sister Virginia Boudreaux.

"Cowboy" was a member of the ALBC Bass Clubs since 1992, eventually becoming district director. He loved to go fishing with his cousin in Mississippi and hunting. He worked for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and enjoyed volunteering at the range. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He can never be replaced.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
