Larry J. Hebert Sr.

Larry J. Hebert Sr. Obituary
Larry "La-Ray" J. Hebert Sr., 77, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Services will be private.

Mr. Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana "Di" S. Hebert; children, Larry J. Hebert Jr., Brenda Pitre (Mark), and Dale Hebert; grandchildren, Jace, Jordan (Ashley), Nicolette, Samantha, Heidi, and Brady Hebert, Brennen Hebert LeBlanc, and Bret and Mark Pitre; great-grandchildren, Blair, Grayson, and Nia, Hebert, Nylah Bergeron, Riven Dantin and Lincoln Pitre; mother, Angela D. Hebert; brother, Ricky Hebert (Juliet); and sister, Judy Cheramie (Ronald).

He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin "Black" Hebert.

La-Ray enjoyed dancing, was a Vietnam veteran with three Bronze Service Stars and loved spending time with his grandchildren. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Darla McDonald, for the care and compassion she provided.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 17 to May 18, 2020
