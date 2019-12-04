Home

Larry Joseph Authement Sr.

Larry Joseph Authement Sr. Obituary
Larry Joseph Authement Sr., 72, of Montegut, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, with the service to start at 2 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his children, Tanya Matherne (Craig), Joey Authement (Kelly), Andre Authement (Adam), and Cassie Authement; grandchildren, Keely Authement, Kelsy Authement, Skyler Authement, Tristen Kreamer, Brett Kreamer, Lindsey Authement, Colin Authement, James Roddy Jr., Isabella Benoit, Ty Daugherty, and Ryne Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Sky-Lee and Seline Authement, and one on the way; his fur babies, Baebae and Pedot; and ex-wives, Deborah Detiveaux and Linda Lodrigue.

He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Authement Jr.; parents, Lovelace and Modeste Authement; and siblings, Sheldon Authement, Gloria Authement Griffin and Una Mae Authement MeLancon

Larry was a native fisherman and enjoyed being on the water. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
