Larry Joseph Authement Sr., 72, of Montegut, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, with the service to start at 2 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his children, Tanya Matherne (Craig), Joey Authement (Kelly), Andre Authement (Adam), and Cassie Authement; grandchildren, Keely Authement, Kelsy Authement, Skyler Authement, Tristen Kreamer, Brett Kreamer, Lindsey Authement, Colin Authement, James Roddy Jr., Isabella Benoit, Ty Daugherty, and Ryne Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Sky-Lee and Seline Authement, and one on the way; his fur babies, Baebae and Pedot; and ex-wives, Deborah Detiveaux and Linda Lodrigue.
He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Authement Jr.; parents, Lovelace and Modeste Authement; and siblings, Sheldon Authement, Gloria Authement Griffin and Una Mae Authement MeLancon
Larry was a native fisherman and enjoyed being on the water. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019