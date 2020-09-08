Larry Joseph Kraemer, 72, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.



Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray.



He is survived by his wife, "Cookie" Yolanda Naquin Kraemer; children, "Missy" Michelle Kraemer Berthelot (Jessie), and Buddy James Kraemer (Monica); siblings, Terry Kraemer, Kevin Kraemer, and Connie Fortson; grandchildren, Mandy Kraemer (fiancé Beldron ForestJr.), Dustin Berthelot (Brooke), Hayden Coyle, Sydney Leblanc, and Morgan Leblanc; great-grandchildren, Bryton Forest, Basal Forest, Kinsley Berthelot; and seven half-siblings.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Kraemer and Gloria Buquet Kraemer; and siblings, Teddy Kraemer, Paula Kraemer Bonvillain, and Peggy Kraemer Hebert.



A four-year veteran of the United States Army and the Vietnam Conflict, Larry was an accomplished carpenter for over 40 years as well as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.



Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park) in Gray.





