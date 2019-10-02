|
Larry Joseph Rivet, 61, died at 4:23 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. Born Feb. 22, 1958, he was a native of Lockport and resident of Choupic.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Larry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Julie Naquin Rivet; daughter, Raven Rivet; sister, Leana Gettle; mother-in-law, Adelane Naquin; and sisters-in-law, Gretal Kreamer Rivet, Connie Naquin and Ellen Naquin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Rivet Sr. and Theresa Chiasson Rivet; brother, Roy Rivet Jr.; sister, Linda Rivet; father-in-law, Russell Naquin; and brother-in-law, Marty Naquin.
He worked as a Crane Operator and enjoyed fishing and going on vacation.
The family like to thank Dr. Gil, Dr. Imms, Dr. Brady, Dr. Patton, Dr. Parker, Dr. Toups, Dr. Mark Hebert, Dr. Scott Hebert, Dr. Dang and CIS doctors and staff as well as the staff and nurses of ICU at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019