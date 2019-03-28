|
|
Larry Luke Angeron, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. Larry was a native of Berwick, LA and a resident of Houma.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lorraine Arcement Angeron; daughters, Karen Lewis and husband, Larry; Christine Arnaud and husband Keith; Jackie Bergeron and husband, Wayne; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Morgan City and Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, MS.
Larry was a veteran serving in the United States Army. He also served as President of the Houma Elks Lodge for two terms.
At Larry's request, his body was donated to LSU Bureau of Anatomical Services.
No services will be held.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019