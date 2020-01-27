Home

Larry P. Malbrough Jr.

Larry P. Malbrough Jr. Obituary
Larry P. Malbrough Jr., 34, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on, Jan. 23, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his father, Larry Malbrough Sr.; mother, Darlene Lisotta Malbrough (Brian Howell); fiancé, Brittany Doiron; sister, Brittney Malbrough; step-son, Cameron Borne; paternal grandmother, Brenda Malbrough; and maternal grandfather and Robert Lisotta.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lawrence Malbrough; maternal grandmother, Carol Lisotta; and uncle, Walter Lisotta.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
