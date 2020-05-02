Home

Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Larry Patrick Gravois Obituary
Larry "Big Joe" Patrick Gravois, a lifelong resident of Vacherie, was born on December 10, 1932, and passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Hospital.

Larry retired from Harmony Construction at Occidental. He loved life and gardening, was a storyteller, handyman, great cook and a child at heart. He celebrated every holiday and never met a stranger.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Connie Bellow and husband Jimmy, Johanna Rodrigue and husband Timothy, Rudy Gravois and wife Charlene, Vicky Simon and husband Lonny, and Glenn Gravois and wife Linda; grandchildren, Heather, Holly, Heidi, Monica, Scott, Kimberly, Leah, Lee, Eileen, Luke, and Kaleb; great-grandchildren, Dax, Ella, Owen, Maddie, Hayden, Sophie, Liam, Kase, Koy, Marion, Betsy, and Finley; brothers, Leroy, Richard, Randy, Ronald and Lynn Gravois, and their families; and many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Brazan Gravois; grandchildren, Jarrod, John and Jon Rodrigue and Jessica Busscher; parents, Lynn and Lizzie Gravois; brothers, Roland and Martin Gravois; and sisters, Marie Thibodaux and Betty Martinez.

Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to kidney.org

Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 4, 2020
