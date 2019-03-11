Larry Paul Lirette, age 69, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. and beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sale No. 2 Cemetery.



Larry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandra Kay Hass Lirette; son, Anthony "Tony" C. Lirette and companion, Jami; stepson, Christopher W. Jimison and wife, Holly; sisters, Henrietta Guidry, Elaine Luke and husband, David, Betty Collins, Linda Wall and husband, Roy, and Susan Marcel and husband, Steve; granddaughters, Lorin and Elise Lirette; and sisters-in-law, Jean Lirette and Jeanne Lirette.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Malvina Voisin Lirette; brothers, Sidney "Jimmy" Lirette, Ronald Lirette and wife, Barbara, Loney Lirette, and Gerald "Sam" Lirette; sister, Hedy Bergeron and husband, David; and brothers-in-law, Louis Guidry and James Collins.



Larry was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Purple Heart recipient and was a member of the VFW. He was the owner of Bayou Hardware in Grand Caillou and owner of Marlin Marine Wholesale. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially his granddaughters. He was a loving husband and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019