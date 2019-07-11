Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church
2063 Shady Grove Road
Osyka, MS
Larry Warren Obituary
Larry Warren, 63, a native of Tylertown, Miss., and a resident of Houma, died Sunday June 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday July 12, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road, in Houma. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday July 13, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2063 Shady Grove Road, Osyka, Miss. Burial to follow.

He is survived by his companion, Anya Cooks; two sons; one daughter; sisters, Zetella W. Ruffin (Raymond) of Houma; and Janice W. Calloway of Houma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Bell Carson Warren and Ellis Hollis Warren Sr.; brother, Ellis Hollis Warren Jr.; and sister, Evelyn Jeanette Simmons.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019
