Latashia Monique Trosclair Stevens
Houma - Latashia Monique Trosclair Stevens, 39, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 2:11 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Combon Cemetery in Grand Caillou.
She is survived by her husband, Kelion Stevens: sons, Khiren Trosclair; daughter, K'Jah Stevens; mother, Ruby Butler Trosclair; brothers, Morris, III. and Jody Trosclair (Latanya); and sister, Lisa Holmes (Johnny).
She was preceded in death by her father, Morris Trosclair, Jr.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
