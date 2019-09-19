Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Latoya Desiree Dillard

Latoya Desiree Dillard Obituary
Latoya "LaLa" Desiree Dillard, 41, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:34 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St. in Houma.

Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

Latoya is survived by her sons, Davion Dillard and Ryan McGuire Jr.; daughter India Dillard; father Roy Jeff; stepfather Luster Hawkins Sr.; brothers Brian and Dwight Dillard, Michael Zilton (Carrie) and Shane Theriot; and sisters Kelly Dillard, Phoebee Willis, Terri Martin, Tabita Williams-Golding (Raymond) and Ayanna' Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Constance Marie Stovall-Hawkins; stepfather Paul Dillard; maternal grandparents Frank Sr. and Willie Mae Rutledge-Stovall; and paternal grandmother Rosa Mae Jackson.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
