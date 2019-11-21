|
|
Laura Eymard Guidry, 68, a native of Galliano and resident of Larose, passed away on Nov. 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano. Memorial services will begin in the funeral parlor at 11 a.m., with procession following to Cheramie Cemetery for burial.
Ms. Laura is survived by her children, Toby Blanchard wife Angel, and Christopher Serginy; grandchildren, Aly Blanchard and Savannah Blanchard; step grandchild, Mark Pregeant II; great grandchild, Boston Hutchinson; step great-grandchildren, Dylan Pregeant, Vayda Pregeant, and Lyam Pregeant; brothers, Tony Eymard wife Lorna; sister, Elsie Baltzglier husband Skip; and nieces and nephews, Kristy Kiger, Jaci Hebert, Gavin Hebert, Braeli Eymard, Braden Eymard.
Ms. Guidry was preceded in death by her parents; Emile and Aglia R. Eymard.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019