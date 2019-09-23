Home

Laura Hebert Kreamer Obituary
Laura Hebert Kreamer, 83, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma and from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernadette, with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Fontenot (Tommy); two grandchildren, Eric Fontenot (Brandi) and Kelli Parfait (Dylan); seven great-grandchildren, Hailey Freeze (Brad), Allie, Kate, and Matthew Fontenot, and Maddux, Grace, and Jackson Parfait; and sister, Ethel Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Kreamer; and parents, Lawrence and Delphine Buquet Hebert.

Falgout Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
